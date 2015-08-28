* 2010 meeting changed rule on loans to problem countries
* IMF always believed Greece's debt was unsustainable
* Strauss-Kahn was allegedly on way to push for debt relief
when arrested
* Some IMF insiders now want to scrap 2010 rule change
By Lesley Wroughton, Howard Schneider and Dina Kyriakidou
WASHINGTON/ATHENS, Aug 28 Many of the top brass
of the International Monetary Fund always had concerns about the
plans to bail out Greece. That much was clear as far back as May
9, 2010, when the IMF's 24 directors gathered in Washington to
sign-off on the fund's participation in the first,
110-billion-euro ($125 billion) rescue alongside European
institutions.
A Reuters examination of previously unreported IMF board
minutes shows that a near majority of directors round the board
table that day thought the Greek program would not work.
"We have serious doubts about the approach," said Brazil's
then director Paulo Nogueira Batista. He slammed IMF forecasts
for Greece as overly optimistic - "Panglossian." Arvind Virmani,
the director from India at the time, said the program imposed "a
mammoth burden" that Greece's economy "could hardly bear."
But they and others who feared the IMF was walking into a
quagmire had little room for maneuver. The fund's powerful
Managing Director, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, and a handful of his
advisers, feared Greece posed a threat to the wider euro zone
financial system. They had already decided to plunge into the
crisis. The doubters were given a blunt retort, according to the
minutes.
"Let me be clear on a couple of things," said then Deputy
Managing Director John Lipsky, who chaired the board meeting.
"There is no Plan B. There is Plan A, and a determination to
make Plan A succeed. And this is it."
Five years later, after the biggest bailout in the fund's
history, Greece failed to make a $1.7 billion payment as
required at the end of June - the first advanced economy ever to
default on the IMF. Worse, after having received more than 240
billion euros in international aid, Greece's economy is still in
tatters. Europe agreed a further bailout of 86 billion euros
this month.
Fresh interviews with more than 20 senior officials, as well
as an extensive review of IMF board records, illuminate the
turmoil and divisions within the fund, then and now. They show
Strauss-Kahn and his top advisers set the fund, which by
tradition has always been led by a European, on a course known
to be flawed, and that non-European shareholders doubted would
work.
To drive through the Greek bailout, the fund bent its own
rules. It lifted an IMF ban on the fund lending money to
countries - like Greece - that were unable to pay their debts.
It also allowed European politicians to dictate initial terms in
the Greek rescue, ruling out a debt restructuring that could
have given Greece a fresh start. And it shaped economic
forecasts to fit political ends.
The fallout still weighs on the fund. The IMF now says it
will not participate in the latest Greek bailout unless Europe
allows debt restructuring on a scale Europe has so far rejected.
Strauss-Kahn, who quit the fund in 2011, would not be
interviewed for this article. But supporters of the fund's
actions say he and the fund had little choice other than to help
in the Greek crisis. The fund went against its previous policy,
they say, to prevent the Greek crisis causing wider financial
chaos.
"With Europe hanging in the balance ... to say the fund
would not be involved ... would not have been acceptable," said
Siddharth Tiwari, who was secretary of the IMF executive board
in 2010 and is now the head of the fund's strategy, policy and
review department.
The Greek bailout did indeed stop "contagion" in financial
markets. European banks escaped potentially disastrous losses,
and other deeply indebted European countries stuck with their
programs of economic reform.
But Greece has paid a heavy price. One senior IMF economist,
while agreeing the fund had to intervene, said of the bailout:
"Objectively we made Greece worse off ... You're lending to a
country that is already unable to pay its debt, and that is not
our mandate."
EUROPEAN OPPOSITION
One reason the IMF's participation was troubled was because
initially Europe wanted to keep the fund at a distance.
Created as a global lender of last resort to help European
countries after World War Two, the IMF rapidly moved to helping
developing nations around the globe. Its typical "customers" are
small, emerging economies needing loans as they implement
structural changes.
Greece was different: Though small within Europe's economy,
it was an advanced country that shared the euro currency. It was
initially unthinkable to European leaders that such a country
should require rescue by the IMF.
Instead, the Europeans wanted to keep the Greek problem
in-house. Paris, in particular, opposed bringing in the fund.
George Papaconstantinou, Greece's finance minister from 2009 to
2011, remembers French President Nikolas Sarkozy "telling us 'I
will never allow the IMF in Europe.'"
Christine Lagarde, then France's finance minister and now
head of the IMF, agreed with Sarkozy. Her view, she told Reuters
in an interview, was "predicated on the hope that the Europeans
could put together enough of a package, enough ring-fencing,
enough of a backstop so as to show that Europe could sort out
its own affairs."
In Frankfurt, Jean-Claude Trichet, then president of the
European Central Bank (ECB), also made clear he wanted Europe to
take the lead. "I wasn't hostile in principle to an IMF
intervention," Trichet told Reuters. "But I was resolutely,
totally and very publicly hostile to the idea that the IMF
should go there alone, which was a thesis that seemed to prevail
at some point."
The debate and delay over deploying the IMF would prove
damaging. "In the history books they will look back and say that
was a valuable learning experience," said a former senior IMF
official of Europe's early efforts to go it alone. "From another
point of view, everybody fiddled while Rome burned."
It soon became clear that Europe's initial efforts had
failed to calm the fears in financial markets that Greece might
default. In early 2010 the Greek government's cost of borrowing
soared, a crisis of confidence that threatened to infect the
debt of other European nations.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to her aides, saw
the ECB and the European Commission - the EU's top executive
body - as soft and vulnerable to political influence. She began
insisting that the IMF be brought into the Greek bailout.
The IMF had long experience running reform programs, and
hundreds of experts to help. The Commission did not. "The IMF
was brought in because of one very simple reason,"
Papaconstantinou said. "(Merkel) came to the conclusion that the
(European) Commission was not credible and that the only thing
that could convince the markets would be the IMF."
But there were obvious difficulties. Greece had no local
currency to devalue to help exports and tourism, and no local
central bank to shape monetary policy for the country's
particular interests. Those were the sort of levers the IMF
would usually pull.
The IMF also had a rule stipulating that it could only lend
to a country if there was a "high probability" that its overall
debt load was sustainable - essentially, that the nation was
solvent. No one at the IMF felt comfortable making that
statement about Greece: The country's budget deficits and
skyrocketing debts seemed to point to eventual default.
So Strauss-Kahn and his staff rewrote the rules. Under the
new formulation, countries judged to be of "systemic" importance
- Greece, as part of the euro zone, was deemed to meet the
definition - could still get IMF help.
"TACTICAL ERROR"
Strauss-Kahn drove the IMF down a route it had never taken
before: operating as part of a "troika" with the European
Commission and the ECB. It was a serious constraint for an
agency used to dealing directly and alone with creditor
governments. While Europe had accepted IMF involvement, it still
wanted to maintain control of the Greek bailout on its own
terms.
Some IMF officials were worried about who would lead
negotiations with the Greeks. James Boughton, a former IMF
economist who was also the fund's in-house historian, remembers
feeling that Europe didn't seem to care what happened to the
Greek economy as long as the euro zone's financial system was
protected.
The IMF should have pushed back more, said Boughton, who is
now a senior fellow at the Center for International Governance
Innovation in Canada. "DSK (Strauss-Kahn) made a tactical error
in letting the fund get trapped in this troika arrangement,"
because it locked the three organizations into speaking with one
voice and did not allow the IMF enough independence.
The greatest angst was over the issue of debt restructuring
- or lack of it, some IMF officials recall. "It was absolutely
clear in the (IMF) building - not to everybody, but to the vast
majority of us - that there was a need for debt restructuring,"
the senior IMF economist said.
In plain English, "restructuring" means that creditors
forgive borrowers part of their debts, cutting deals to accept
less than they are owed. But the Europeans opposed
restructuring. They feared European banks loaded with Greek
bonds could collapse, and argued restructuring would spread
Greece's financial woes to other parts of the euro zone,
spurring other countries to ask for their own debt deals.
So when the IMF developed its detailed program on Greece, it
included no debt restructuring. The initial plan assumed Greece
would repay every euro it had borrowed - not because the IMF
thought it could or would, but because the Europeans refused to
countenance anything else.
"The authorities upfront ruled out that option and no
alternative options were discussed and developed," said Poul
Thomsen, head of the IMF's Greek program, in his presentation at
the board meeting of May 9, 2010, according to minutes of the
session. "Fundamentally, our assumption is that we can put
Greece ... on a credible fiscal path."
Despite the grumblings of some board members, the IMF agreed
that debt restructuring would have to wait. But the initial
Greek program went off track, just as skeptical board members
had feared. The economy tanked and the Greek government failed
to deliver fully on reforms, such as privatizing state assets
and opening up markets.
According to former Greek Finance Minister Papaconstantinou,
Strauss-Kahn finally decided to get tough with Merkel and insist
on debt restructuring in May 2011. Then the unexpected
intervened: As Strauss-Kahn was on his way to Europe to meet the
German chancellor, he was arrested in New York after a hotel
maid alleged he had sexually assaulted her. Under intense media
scrutiny, Strauss-Kahn quit. (In 2011 New York prosecutors
dropped charges against him and he reached a settlement with the
maid.)
The debt meeting never happened. Some involved in the talks
think the missed chance, as well as turmoil within the IMF
following Strauss-Kahn's departure, caused a fateful delay in
the attempt to get Europe to embrace debt relief. "I am not
saying that Merkel would have been convinced," Papaconstantinou
said of the cancelled meeting. "But the discussion could have
started much sooner."
ACTS OF CRUELTY?
In the eyes of Greek officials, senior figures at the IMF
and in the troika did not understand the limitations of the
Greek economy. As Greece repeatedly fell short of economic
targets, troika officials in Athens tried to explain the
realities to their bosses, according to both Greek and troika
officials. Greece's fractured politics, voters' opposition to
austerity and the vested interests of wealthy oligarchs made
swift reform difficult, they said. The message did not get
through.
A senior IMF official who used to run policy told Reuters:
"We were not fully aware that these guys (the Greeks) did not
have the system, the controls, the bureaucracy to deliver."
Evangelos Venizelos, who took over as Greece's finance
minister in the summer of 2011, said the problem was political.
"They (the IMF and Europe) insisted on measures that were acts
of cruelty to make us prove to them that we were prepared to pay
the political cost," he told Reuters. Such measures included
abrupt redundancies in the state sector and reducing private
sector salaries - though the Greek government resisted the
latter.
Eventually Greece did get some easing of its debt burden
when private investors accepted a "haircut" of more than 50
percent on about 200 billion euros of Greek bonds they held. At
the same time Greece borrowed 130 billion euros more from
European state institutions in a second bailout. The IMF
remained doubtful the program would pull Greece out of the mire.
When the haircut and new bailout were finalized in February
2012, Lagarde, who had taken over as head of the fund, voiced
her concerns. Gikas Hardouvelis, economic adviser to then Greek
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos recalled: "All the ministers were
congratulating themselves and Christine Lagarde stood up and
said something like: 'Guys, don't congratulate yourselves -
because in three years you're going be called to give more
money.' She didn't believe that this was a final deal."
TOUGHER STANCE
Lagarde proved to be right. At the end of June Greece missed
a payment to the IMF and then scrabbled to secure another
rescue.
Most in the IMF believe one of the reasons the troika
program failed was because a succession of Greek governments
never implemented reforms properly. Greek critics, on the other
hand, say the IMF made mistakes, such as trying to drive down
workers' wages instead of putting more emphasis on liberalizing
markets.
The fund has acknowledged it misjudged some basic economic
forecasts - particularly how deep government budget cuts would
inflict significant harm, at least in the short-term, on a
country that depended heavily on state spending. According to
the European Commission, government spending accounted for 49
percent of Greece's economic output in 2014.
The IMF still has to decide whether to join a third bailout
for Greece, agreed by European institutions this month. It is
widely expected to do so, but not before receiving a commitment
from Europe that Greece will be given some form of relief on its
towering debts. Since most of the debt is owed to euro zone
governments, it could take months before Europe decides how to
proceed.
Wider questions are also pressing. Two IMF officials told
Reuters that a growing number of staff are pushing to scrap the
policy change that Strauss-Kahn enacted to allow the IMF to
intervene in Greece. However, the United States, the IMF's
largest shareholder, believes the "exceptional access" rule
should remain.
The IMF's involvement in the euro zone has also intensified
debate over the dominance of the institution by the United
States and Europe. Lagarde is expected to win a second term as
managing director if she seeks one; but China, India, Brazil and
other shareholders beyond the West want a greater say in the
organization. If the IMF can get itself overexposed in its own
backyard of Europe, they argue, something has to change.
Lagarde appears determined not to repeat the fund's earlier
approach. In a statement released on Aug. 14 as euro zone
ministers debated the third Greek bailout, the IMF head said it
was "critical for medium and long-term debt sustainability that
Greece's European partners make concrete commitments ... to
provide significant debt relief."
Last month, Reuters reported that a new IMF analysis found
Greece still needed debt relief beyond anything Europe had so
far considered.
It was no accident that the report surfaced: The failure of
the previous Greek bailouts had triggered an intense round of
soul-searching inside the IMF and a reappraisal of its approach.
Fund officials floated the report in the midst of crucial
negotiations to make their view on debt restructuring public,
even though it was at odds with their troika partners.
Boughton, the former IMF economist and historian, said: "Now
the fund, five years after the fact, is publicly saying that you
cannot solve this problem without a major debt restructuring.
It's great they're saying that now, but they should have said it
in 2010."
