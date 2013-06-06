By Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, June 6 Greeks reacted with a mix of
vindication and outrage at the International Monetary Fund's
admission it erred in its handling of the country's bailout,
berating an apology that comes too late to salvage an economy
and countless lives in ruins.
Anger was palpable on the streets of Athens, where the
EU-IMF austerity recipe that the Washington-based fund says it
sharply misjudged has left rows of shuttered stores and many
scrounging for scraps of food in trash cans.
"Really? Thanks for letting us know but we can't forgive
you," said Apostolos Trikalinos, a 59-year old garbage collector
and a father of two.
"Let's not fool ourselves. They'll never give us anything
back. I'm sorry for all the people who killed themselves because
of austerity. How are we going to bring them back? How?"
The IMF acknowledged on Wednesday that it underestimated the
damage done to Greece's economy from spending cuts and tax hikes
imposed in a bailout, which was accompanied by one of the worst
economic collapses ever experienced by a country in peacetime.
A report looking back on the bailout said the Fund veered
from its own standards to overestimate how much debt Greece
could bear, and should have pushed harder and sooner for private
lenders to take a "haircut" to reduce Greece's debt burden.
Greeks said it was about time.
They have seen their incomes plunge by about a third since
the debt crisis erupted in 2009 and prompted Greece to seek two
bailouts from the EU and the IMF. The unemployment rate has hit
nearly 27 percent and suicide rates have soared. Worst hit have
been the youth, nearly 60 percent of whom are unemployed.
"The IMF admits to the crime," the leftist Avgi newspaper
declared on its front page. Top selling newspaper Ta Nea branded
it an "admission of failure".
In the corridors of power, some officials suggested the
admission could strengthen their hand in future talks with the
IMF, European Union and European Central Bank, collectively
known as the troika, on debt relief or new austerity measures.
"It is positive that the report recognizes that there were
mistakes in Greece's programme in the past and we hope that they
will not be repeated in the future and then create the need for
corrective action," a senior government official told Reuters.
Greece's conservative-led government has not commented on
the IMF report ahead of a statement expected later on Thursday
by Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.
VINDICATION
For many Greek politicians who complained for years that
they were forced to sign off on the bailouts under the threat of
a chaotic default and euro zone exit, it was also a moment of
vindication.
"The IMF report confirms and records the positions that we
have repeatedly presented in public, which formed the basis of
our arguments during tough negotiations with the IMF and the
other two parties of the troika," former Finance Minister
Evangelos Venizelos told Reuters.
"There are many choices that we would have never made on our
own, but we were obliged to take in order to avoid the worst."
Venizelos, who now leads the Socialist PASOK party in the
ruling coalition, negotiated Greece's second bailout in 2012
after reluctantly backing the first bailout. His predecessor,
George Papaconstantinou, who negotiated the first bailout in
2010, declined to comment.
Other former officials felt the Greek position was finally
being given its due.
"I feel vindicated like most of the Greeks who felt that
they have been punished more than they deserved by the troika",
said Pantelis Kapsis, the government spokesman under the former
technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos's government.
All political parties - especially the leftist, anti-bailout
front - are likely to claim victory from the IMF admitting it
misjudged the impact of austerity on Greece's economy, but
Samaras, in particular, could leverage it into a bargaining chip
in future talks with EU and IMF, say analysts.
"It makes it easier for the Greek government to say 'slow
down all on these measures' that have led to six years of
recession and record high unemployment," said Theodore
Couloumbis from the ELIAMEP foreign policy think-tank.
"It's like going to a doctor who's been treating you for
cancer when you fundamentally had Parkinson's and the doctor
says, 'I'm sorry.'"
The apology could also begin to heal the wounded pride and
humiliation that Greeks felt from being portrayed as lazy,
overpaid and living off the largesse of hard-working northern
Europeans.
"The recognition of this mistake is part of the credibility
which has been restored in the country and may become the
starting point for Greeks to get part of what they have lost so
far," said Dimitris Mavros, head of the MRB pollsters.