DUBLIN Jan 19 The head of the International
Monetary Fund warned Greece that there would be consequences to
restructuring its debt after elections where opponents of the
country's 240 billion euro bailout lead in the polls.
Leftist Syriza, which widened its opinion poll lead over the
ruling conservatives ahead of the Jan. 25 vote, says it will
cancel austerity imposed under the bailout and calls for an
international conference to renegotiate debts of Greece and some
other euro zone states.
Its leader Alexis Tsipras has suggested a conference
modelled on the 1953 meeting in London at which Western powers
agreed to cut the debts of West Germany by 50 percent after
World War Two. In December, he called for a similar "moment of
solidarity" with Greece.
"As a principle, collective endeavours are welcome but at
the same time a debt is a debt and it is a contract," IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde told The Irish Times in an
interview on Monday when asked about the general idea of holding
a debt conference.
"Defaulting, restructuring, changing the terms has
consequences on the signature and the confidence in the
signature," she said.
The newspaper added that Lagarde reserved judgment on
whether Greece's debt pile, at 175 per cent of annual economic
output economic output, is sustainable.
It also quoted her as saying the broad endorsement of the
European Central Bank's (ECB) unlimited sovereign bond-buying by
the advocate general of the European Court of Justice, last week
would provide "comfort" on the options available to them.
"We certainly hope that the ECB continues to support the
recovery in Europe. It is needed. It cannot be the only one to
do it but it has to do what it has to do," she said, ahead of
the ECB policy meeting on Thursday.
