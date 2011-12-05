WASHINGTON Dec 5 The International Monetary
Fund on Monday agreed to release a 2.2 billion euro aid
disbursement to Greece, part of a three-year IMF-EU bailout
package to help the debt-stricken country avoid bankruptcy.
"The executive board of the International Monetary Fund
today completed the fifth review of Greece's economic
performance under a program supported by a three-year Stand-By
Arrangement for Greece," the IMF said in a brief statement.
The disbursement brings to 20.3 billion the sum paid out to
Greece so far under the 30 billion euro IMF loan agreed in May
last year. It is part of a bigger 110 billion euro rescue
package for the country.
The approval of the latest aid tranche followed assurances
by Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and his new unity government
that the country would stick to terms of a debt reduction
deal.
Last week, European leaders approved an 8 billion euro
tranche for Greece.
An IMF mission will travel to Athens between Dec. 12 and
Dec. 16 for preliminary discussions with the new coalition on
economic policies.