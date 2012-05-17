WASHINGTON May 17 The International Monetary
Fund will not return to Greece to review its loan program before
Athens holds fresh elections on June 17, an IMF official said on
Thursday.
"We take note that elections have been called and we look
forward to being in contact with the new government when it has
been formed," David Hawley, IMF deputy director of external
affairs, said at a news briefing.
Without additional support, Greece may run out of money
before the end of June to pay government salaries and social
welfare programs. It depends upon a 130 billion euro support
program from the IMF and the European Union.
But the IMF only disburses funds if a country is complying
with economic reforms tied to the program. The Greek public have
overwhelmingly rejected the austerity measures, throwing into
question the future of the IMF/EU bailout program.