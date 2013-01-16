WASHINGTON Jan 16 Greece's economic program is
moving in the right direction, the head of the International
Monetary Fund said on Wednesday as the IMF agreed to disburse
the next tranche of the country's rescue loan.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said "forceful"
reforms and domestic support will be needed to meet the
country's economic challenges, as well as long-term support from
its euro zone partners.
"While the program has been adjusted to take account of the
deeper recession and implementation capacity, the strategy
remains focused on restoring growth, competitiveness, and debt
sustainability," Lagarde said in a statement after the IMF board
agreed to disburse 3.24 billion euros ($4.31 billion) to Athens.