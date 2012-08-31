WASHINGTON Aug 31 The International Monetary Fund's number two official on Friday expressed cautious optimism that Greece would take the necessary steps to put its bailout program back on track.

"We believe that the prime minister, the finance minister are dedicated to finding an appropriate path for adjustment, getting things back on track and we're trying to help," IMF First Deputy Manager David Lipton said in an interview on CNBC.

"I'm optimistic in the sense that I think they're working hard, they want to stay in the euro zone, they want to get their country going again," Lipton said, adding an IMF mission would be visiting the country next week.