WASHINGTON Aug 31 The International Monetary
Fund's number two official on Friday expressed cautious optimism
that Greece would take the necessary steps to put its bailout
program back on track.
"We believe that the prime minister, the finance minister
are dedicated to finding an appropriate path for adjustment,
getting things back on track and we're trying to help," IMF
First Deputy Manager David Lipton said in an interview on CNBC.
"I'm optimistic in the sense that I think they're working
hard, they want to stay in the euro zone, they want to get their
country going again," Lipton said, adding an IMF mission would
be visiting the country next week.
Lipton acknowledged there continues to be a debate over
whether the terms of the bailout program are too tough on Greece
in terms of required government spending cuts.
"There's been a lot of discussion about the appropriate pace
of adjustment. Of course, the limit to austerity is finance. If
you're going to have less austerity and have a slower path of
adjustment, there has to be more finance," he said.
Lipton, who is in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for an annual
meeting of monetary policymakers, noted the overall global
economic recovery continues "to be a rocky one."
But if the U.S. can avoid its looming "fiscal cliff" at the
end of this year and Europe can manage its debt woes, "we see
growth continuing, albeit with slower than historical growth in
the advanced economies," Lipton said.
Europe's "problem is to make sure that they can dispel the
doubts about the viability of the euro, doubts that people and
markets have, and secondly that they can see the growth recover
as a basis for doing all the other things that they need to do,"
he said.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's plan to help
to prop up growth by buying sovereign nation debt is
"conceptually right on target," Lipton said.
"He's got the right idea, the right approach and he needs
the conditions under which his action can be effective. He needs
the countries of the periphery to be doing what they need to do
and then he can act," Lipton said.