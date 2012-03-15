WASHINGTON, March 15 There was no room for slippage in Greece's economic rescue package and failure to implement agreed policies could trigger an "unsustainable debt dynamic," a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.

The biggest risk to implementation of Greece's new IMF-EU program is that Athens delays needed economic reforms to address large competitiveness gaps, Poul Thomsen, the IMF mission chief to Greece, told a conference call with reporters.

"To get the recovery going, we need to get a strong impulse from productivity-boosting reforms and failure to launch such reforms could indeed mean ... that the (Greek) economy will continue to trend down," he added.