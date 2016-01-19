(Adds quotes, context)
By Andy Bruce and William Schomberg
LONDON Jan 19 Global financial markets seem to
be overreacting to falling oil prices and the risk of a sharp
downturn in China's economy, the chief economist of the
International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
Speaking after the IMF cut its global growth forecasts for
the third time in less than a year, Maurice Obstfeld also said
it was critical that China is clear about its overall economic
strategy, including its currency.
"It's not a stretch to suggest that (markets) may be
reacting very strongly to rather small bits of evidence in an
environment of volatility and risk aversion," Obstfeld said at a
news conference.
"The oil price puts stresses on oil exporters... but there
is a silver lining for consumers worldwide, so it's not an
unmitigated negative."
Oil prices slipped to their lowest level since 2003 earlier
on Tuesday, while data showed China's economy grew at its
weakest pace in a quarter of a century last year.
Obstfeld said China faced further downside risks although
recent data from the world's No.2 economy has been in line with
the IMF's expectations.
But its outlook would depend on how well China's government
manages the rebalancing of its economy.
"Clear communication of an overall policy strategy including
with respect to the yuan's exchange rate is critical both for
domestic stability and stability abroad," Obstfeld said.
Deflationary pressures clearly remain in Europe, Obstfeld
said, noting that the European Central Bank has said it stands
ready to take further action, such as additional quantitative
easing.
"So we would anticipate that that happens as data comes in,"
he said.
