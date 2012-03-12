WASHINGTON, March 12 Guinea has taken the
necessary measures to qualify for debt cancellation as soon as
possible, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday,
further underscoring renewed donor confidence in a country that
has emerged from military rule.
IMF "directors supported the steps taken by the authorities
to reach the completion point under the HIPC Initiative as soon
as possible," the IMF board said in a review of Guinea's
economy.
The World Bank and IMF's Heavily Indebted Poor Countries
initiative was launched in 1996 by donors to cancel the debts of
the world's poorest countries.
The IMF cautioned on Monday that Guinea's economy would
remain vulnerable even after its debt burden was written off. It
urged the authorities to ensure that any further borrowing is
done at low-cost terms, especially as Guinea develops its mining
sector.
The IMF expressed concern that new mining and related
infrastructure projects in the West African country would create
large financing needs, pushing public debt levels up again.
Guinea ended two years of rule by a military junta with
presidential elections in late 2010 that brought President Alpha
Conde to power. It is the world's largest supplier of aluminum
ore bauxite, although political turmoil since independence from
France has curbed investment.
"The outlook remains favorable, underpinned by prospective
large investments in the mining sector and the improving
political and governance environment," the IMF said.
The IMF said government policies should focus on ensuring
the economy can handle an expected increase in mining and
revenues, and ensuring that profits are used to building
sustainable growth and reducing poverty.
(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Leslie Adler)