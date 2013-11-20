* Gulf states rely on cheap, low-skilled foreign workers
* Current model unlikely to be sustainable - IMF
* Up to 1.6 million GCC citizens may enter job market by
2018
* Better labour market rules needed
* Fees on foreign workers may narrow wage differential
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Nov 20 Gulf Arab oil exporters may see
unemployment among their citizens rise in coming years unless
they change a decades-old habit of relying on cheap foreign
labour, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.
Since the 1970s, millions of mainly low-skilled workers from
south and southeast Asia have supported rapid economic growth in
the Gulf states, whose citizens tend to favour cushy, high-paid
public sector jobs.
But this model is unlikely to be sustainable in the six Gulf
Cooperation Council states - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain - because of young,
growing populations and high public wage bills, the IMF warned.
"With a rapidly rising youth population...private-sector job
creation for GCC nationals has become a challenge and
unemployment could rise in the coming years unless more
nationals find jobs in the private sector," the IMF said.
The GCC labour force could grow 3-4 percent each year, so an
additional 1.2-1.6 million GCC citizens could enter the labour
market by 2018, it estimated. If the current share of nationals
in the private sector is merely to stay flat, about 600,000
private-sector jobs must be generated for nationals by 2018.
However, this would only absorb about one-half to one-third
of expected labour market entrants, the IMF warned in a paper,
adding: "Even if public-sector hiring continues at its recent
pace, unemployment could rise."
In Saudi Arabia, the most active country in labour reforms,
the official jobless rate edged down to 11.8 percent in the
second quarter of this year from a peak of 12.4 percent in 2011,
official data show. The UAE had 14 percent unemployment among
its nationals in 2009; it does not issue regular, timely jobless
statistics.
In all GCC countries, female unemployment rates are higher
than for males, reaching nearly 35 percent in Saudi Arabia and
over 28 percent in the UAE, the IMF said.
LABOUR REFORMS
Social turmoil in the Middle East has spurred efforts in the
Gulf monarchies, mainly Saudi Arabia, to boost employment of
their citizens and crack down on illegal hiring of foreign
workers.
But increased public sector hiring has made government
budgets more vulnerable to any fall in oil prices. Efforts to
boost private-sector employment of nationals, such as through
quotas, have yielded mixed results so far, the IMF said.
"The recent revamping of the Saudi Nitaqat programme has had
a modest impact so far in boosting private sector employment,"
it said.
Only Kuwait and Oman have seen an increase in the proportion
of nationals employed in the private sector over the past
decade.
Excluding the UAE for which data are unavailable, about 7
million jobs were created in the GCC in 2000-2010. About 5.4
million of them were in the private sector, the IMF said.
Nearly 88 percent of those private sector jobs were filled
by foreign workers. By contrast, in the public sector, where
average wages can be several times higher, nearly 70 percent of
new jobs were taken by local citizens.
The Gulf states should improve restrictive labour rules such
as sponsorship systems which make it hard for foreign workers to
change jobs and negotiate wages, the IMF argued.
"Allowing a more competitive labour market could help
gradually raise the wages of foreign workers and make
low-skilled nationals more attractive to employers," it said.
Fees imposed for the employment of foreign workers could
also help to narrow the wage differential with local citizens,
the IMF said, citing such policies in migrant-dependent
Singapore and Malaysia.
Low-skilled foreign workers occupy more than 80 percent of
the private-sector jobs in the GCC, the IMF estimated, which
resulted in outward remittances from the region of $80.8 billion
in 2012.