WASHINGTON, July 26 Hungary needs to take
additional measures to meet its 2013 budget deficit target and
reduce public debt, the International Monetary Fund said on
Thursday following initial talks with the government on an
IMF-funded economic program.
"Greater focus should be placed on achieving a more balanced
fiscal consolidation, shifting away from ad hoc tax measures
towards streamlining public expenditures" while protecting the
poor, IMF mission chief to Hungary Thanos Arvanitis said in a
statement.
Budapest has targeted a 2013 budget deficit of 2.2 percent
of gross domestic product and earmarked social tax cuts for
employers and small firms to save jobs and boost public support.
The IMF said a smaller and more efficient state with strong
and predictable policies would create better conditions for
private sector-led growth and reduce tax burdens over time.
The minister in charge of the IMF talks, Mihaly Varga, told
Hungary's HirTv the main difference in the discussions was that
the IMF expected weaker growth in 2013, which would push the
budget deficit higher than the government's target.
He said the government was willing to consider additional
measures to put the budget's revenue and spending sides on
firmer grounds. "We may need further measures anyway," he said.
"We are ready to do these."
The IMF said talks with the government, which began last
week after an eight-month delay, would continue in the period
ahead.
The IMF's Arvanitis said Hungary's economy was hamstrung by
high debt level, strained bank balance sheets, weak investor
confidence and elevated risk perceptions.
The Fund has forecast that the economy will likely contract
in 2012 and recover modestly in 2013. Monetary police was
appropriate given the recent rise in inflation, Arvanitis said.
He said banking reforms were "critically important" so that
banks were strong enough to support an economic rebound. The
focus should also be on reforming struggling state-owned
enterprises and introducing regulations that were equal for all
companies.
"The contracting credit reflects mostly structural
challenges confronting the banking, household, and corporate
sectors as well as recent policy actions," he added.