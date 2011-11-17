WASHINGTON Nov 17 The International Monetary Fund on Thursday dismissed reports that it was negotiating a new loan program for Hungary.

In a statement, it said an IMF team currently in the country was conducting a regular Article IV review of Hungary's economy.

"The mission ...is not a negotiating mission, but a mission to conduct the regular economic surveillance that the IMF performs for all member countries," the IMF said.

"The IMF has not received a request from the authorities to initiate negotiations on a Fund-supported program," it added. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Leslie Adler)