UPDATE 1-U.S. chief justice appoints New York judge to handle Puerto Rico bankruptcy
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
LIMA Oct 9 Iceland repaid all of its remaining obligations to the International Monetary Fund ahead of time, amounting to about $332 million, the IMF said on Friday. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, May 5 One of the Federal Reserve's experts on navigating a world of low inflation and economic growth said on Friday the U.S. central bank should seriously consider ditching its old policy framework for a new approach to hitting its price-level goal.