TOKYO Oct 13 The following are comments on Saturday from finance officials in Tokyo for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY TIMOTHY GEITHNER ON GLOBAL ECONOMY:

"Although the world economy is expanding and progress has been made since the peak of the crisis, we still face a complicated mix of challenges to achieving stronger global economic growth."

GEITHNER ON EUROPE:

"Europe is making progress on outlining a road map toward banking union, which is a critical step to ensuring a sustainable long-term framework. This broad framework offers a more promising strategy for addressing the crisis. However, what is important is how it will be applied in practice."

GEITHNER ON CHINA:

"As China's slowdown in response to weak export demand highlights, domestic consumption still does not play a sufficient role in driving China's economy. Progress toward strengthening domestic demand will be good for China, and good for the global economy."