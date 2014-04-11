Finance ministers and central bankers from around the world are gathering in Washington this week for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. The formal meetings begin on Friday and continue through Sunday.

The IMF on Thursday urged nations around the world to move ahead more quickly on policies needed to secure a stronger recovery and avoid a prolonged global slump.

A number of seminars organized by private groups will be held on the sidelines of the main conference. Financial officials from the Group of 20 leading economies will meet on Friday.

For stories on the meetings, see below.

TOP STORIES > IMF tells world to do more on growth 'marathon' > HIGHLIGHTS-IMF, World Bank 2014 spring meetings

IMF'S WORLD ECONOMIC OUTLOOK > IMF sees rich nations propelling global growth; risks linger > TABLE-IMF forecasts for GDP in 2014, 2015 > IMF cuts Russia GDP growth forecast > Turkish growth to be hit by rate hikes, exchange rate - IMF > UK economy basks in factory growth, IMF upgrade

ROAD TO RECOVERY > Emerging markets may seek changes to IMF borrowing -Russia > China should be "very cautious" on stimulus-Yi Gang > Cool reception for India cbanker urging global cooperation > BRICS aim to finish development bank preparations by July > Manila to conduct new bond swap when conditions right > Rich nations' debt stabilized, public investment needed -IMF > Firms' debt loads risk for emerging economies -IMF > Investment inflows, spending spur Sub-Saharan growth-WBank > IMF head says policy tips not reserved for ECB

DISINFLATION WORRIES > ECB ready for QE, inflation expectations anchored -Draghi > Readiness to launch QE is what is important now -ECB's Praet > G20 should aid recovery to deal with disinflation -Canada > US urges Germany, other Europeans to keep deflation at bay > Bundesbank says "low-flation" high on agenda at IMF meeting > Germany to tell IMF: no deflation tendencies in Europe

IMF REFORM > Australia's Hockey disappointed at US impasse on IMF reform > Britain urges U.S. Congress to stop blocking IMF reform

RUSSIA/UKRAINE > Ukraine says fulfilled conditions for first IMF tranche > G7 ministers say talked about Ukraine's financing needs > U.S. warns Russia over any oil-for-goods deal with Iran > Russia's cbank right to shore up rouble short term -W.Bank > Germany, France will work for quick IMF deal in Ukraine

G20 AGENDA > Japan urges G20 cooperation to ease geopolitical risks > G7 ministers to meet Thursday on economy, Ukraine > G20 to focus on boosting global growth, not Crimea -official > G20 to agree on more ambitious reforms to boost growth > G20 final document unlikely to address Ukraine crisis > G20 summits have 'limited relevance' for markets -ECB > U.S. warns China over currency depreciation > Japan says its fiscal consolidation not too quick

INTERVIEWS > ECB must expand balance sheet, QE isn't only option -IMF > IMF Shinohara: Tighter funding may weigh on Asian growth > Mexico's Videgaray urges G20 to give U.S. on IMF reforms

BREAKINGVIEWS > Africa's growth spurt challenged by twin deficits

OTHER COMMENTARY > COLUMN-The right agenda for the IMF -Lawrence Summers (Washington newsroom)