* IMF revises up world growth to 3.5 pct in 2011, 4.1 pct
2012
* Risks to outlook remain high and growth very fragile
* US is driving global gains as domestic conditions improve
* Fresh flare-up in euro zone crisis remains a major danger
* Rise in oil prices on geopolitical uncertainty also
threaten
By Stella Dawson
WASHINGTON, April 17 Global growth is slowly
improving as the U.S. recovery gains traction and dangers from
Europe recede, but risks remain high and the situation is very
fragile, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
Another flare-up of the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis or
sharp escalation in oil prices on geopolitical uncertainty could
disrupt a world economy finding its feet once again after market
turmoil over euro-zone budget deficits, the IMF said.
"An uneasy calm remains. One has the feeling that at any
moment things could well get very bad again," IMF chief
economist Olivier Blanchard told reporters as he detailed the
Fund's World Economic Outlook.
"Our baseline forecast is for low growth in advanced
countries, especially in Europe, but with downside risks being
extremely present," he said.
The IMF revised upward its global growth forecast for this
year to 3.5 percent from 3.3 percent in January, and to 4.1
percent for 2013 from 3.9 percent previously.
While the euro zone will suffer a mild recession, the IMF
said it will be less severe than feared after policy actions
calmed markets at the turn of the year.
European leaders toughened their fiscal rules, the European
Central Bank bond buying flooded markets with money, new
governments in Italy, Spain and Greece are pushing through harsh
budget reforms and euro-zone leaders have agreed to enlarge
their bailout fund.
The United States, meanwhile, is gradually gaining momentum
while China and other emerging economies appear on track for
gradual slowdowns without crashing, the IMF said.
But the gains are precarious. Should the euro-zone crisis
erupt once more, it could trigger a widespread dumping of risky
assets, robbing 2 percent from global growth over two years, the
euro zone suffering a 3.5 percent decline in output, the Fund
warned.
Additionally, a 50 percent increase in the price of oil
would lower global output by 1.25 percent, it said.
To secure the global recovery, the IMF urged central banks
in the United States, euro zone and Japan to stand ready to
deliver further monetary easing; governments to exercise caution
over the pace of budget cutbacks wherever feasible; and Europe
to consider using public funds to recapitalize banks.
EURO ZONE SHAKY, U.S. IMPROVES
Blanchard applauded European leaders for making "major
progress" in building firewalls against financial contagion.
"But by themselves, they cannot solve the difficulties."
Countries face a fine balancing act whereby they must cut
budgets in the short term, even if it does stifle growth
temporarily, in order to win back market confidence. They also
must lock in credible medium-term plans for deficit reduction
and undertake reforms to spur economic competitiveness.
Markets eventually will reward countries with lower interest
rates, Blanchard said. The fiscal cutbacks made so far are
adequate, given the shaky growth outlook. If economic prospects
worsen, he recommended no further cutbacks.
European banks also are deleveraging, which will reduce
their balance sheets by $2.6 trillion over the next two years
and slice about 1 percentage point from growth this year alone.
Facing these headwinds, the euro zone is likely to endure a
mild recession this year, shrinking by 0.3 percent and then
posting 0.9 percent growth in 2013, the IMF said. That is a
minor improvement from the 0.5 percent 2012 contraction it had
forecast in January.
Blanchard also said that euro zone leaders should take
further steps toward fiscal union, which would lessen country
risk. He proposed moving toward issuing common sovereign bonds,
starting with euro bills, and advocated European wide bank
deposit insurance and the use of public funds to recapitalize
banks.
The United States, meanwhile, is "pulling itself up by its
bootstraps" as domestic conditions improve, the IMF said, though
the pace of growth remains constrained by an indebted consumer,
high unemployment and a weak housing market.
The IMF lifted its forecast for the United States to 2.1
percent this year, up from 1.8 percent in January. For 2013, it
nudged up the forecast to 2.4 percent from 2.2 percent. It sees
unemployment this year holding at its current level of 8.2
percent and inching down in 2013 to 7.9 percent.
Despite the improvement, the fate of the United States
remains deeply intertwined with that of the euro zone, where
renewed problems could rob 1.5 percentage points from the
outlook.
"A flare-up in the euro area from increased sovereign and
bank stress could easily undermine confidence in the U.S.
corporate sector and thereby squeeze investment and demand,
undermining growth," the IMF said.
The United States faces its own fiscal challenges, made
worse by political fights that have delayed work on crafting a
medium-term plan to reduce its budget deficit. If tax cuts
expire at the end of this year and planned budget cuts kick in,
the United States will face an abrupt fiscal tightening.
"Such massive adjustment could significantly undermine the
economic recovery," the IMF said.
EMERGING ECONOMIES RESILIENT
The IMF is sanguine on the outlook for China. It left its
growth forecasts unchanged at 8.2 percent this year and 8.8
percent in 2013. Strong domestic investment and growing
consumption as the middle class expands are supporting growth
and offsetting slowing exports.
At the news conference, the IMF's deputy director of
research, Joerg Decressin, welcomed Beijing's decision on
Saturday to allow its currency to fluctuate within a wider band
and said more flexibility would help in rebalancing the Chinese
economy toward internal consumption. He said it was unclear
whether the yuan was fairly valued, since the IMF is in the
midst of reviewing its methodology for currency valuations.
The IMF said emerging and developing economies as a whole
would likely grow by 5.7 percent this year and by 6 percent next
year, upward revisions from the 5.4 percent and 5.9 percent
forecasts made in January.
Their challenge is to prevent overheating while retaining
room for fiscal and monetary stimulus should dangers from the
euro zone or high oil prices spill over, the IMF said.