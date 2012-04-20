* G20 pledges will help IMF should euro zone crisis worsen
* Leading emerging nations agree to help boost IMF funds
* G20 promises to give emerging markets greater say
* Investors welcome funds but euro zone crisis still looms
By Lesley Wroughton and Jan Strupczewski
WASHINGTON, April 20 Leading world economies on
Friday pledged $430 billion in new funding for the International
Monetary Fund, more than doubling its lending power in a bid to
protect the global economy from the euro-zone debt crisis.
The promised funds from the Group of 20 advanced and
emerging economies aim to ensure the IMF can respond decisively
should the debt problems that have engulfed three euro zone
countries spread and threaten a fragile global recovery.
"This is extremely important, necessary, an expression of
collective resolve," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde
said. "Given the increase that has just taken place, we are
north of a trillion dollars actually. So I was a bit mesmerized
by the amount."
The $1 trillion figure includes both the IMF's existing and
newly won resources, as well as loans already committed.
The IMF would be able to use its increased firepower to help
any country or region in need. But Europe's crisis was the
driving force behind the push for more funds, though officials
and investors alike said it merely buys time for Europe to
undertake more economic reforms.
Greece, Ireland and Portugal have already received bailouts.
Investors now are worried that Italy and Spain, the euro zone's
third and fourth biggest economies, will fail to bring down
their debt burdens quickly enough to satisfy financial markets
and be forced to follow the same path.
The IMF traditionally has provided aid to struggling
emerging market nations, but the euro zone debt crisis has made
big industrial economies a new focus. And emerging economies,
which have been pressing for a greater say at the IMF, joined in
pledging additional funds.
GRAVEST ECONOMIC THREAET
Worries about the debt crisis have dominated talks among
finance officials in Washington this week for the semi-annual
meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, with Spain facing
special scrutiny.
The IMF has warned the crisis presents the gravest risk to
global economic expansion, though the G20 said in its statement
that the threat of a major blowup has started to recede. The IMF
estimated in January it would need $600 billion in fresh funds,
but Lagarde lowered that figure to $400 billion, saying actions
Europe had taken to quell the crisis had cut the risk.
In foreign currency markets, investors welcomed the G20
move, giving a boost to the euro, which has enjoyed its best
week since February.
But in a sign investors lack confidence that a big IMF war
chest can draw a line under the region's problems, both Spanish
and Italian bonds faced pressure on Friday. The yield on Spain's
10-year bond topped 6 percent before retreating..
David Keeble, global head of interest rate strategy at
Credit Agricole Corp., said the expansion of the IMF's coffers
was only a start in resolving the euro zone crisis.
"The $430 billion is a nice enough size. I'm guessing that
they'll get a few billion more, although the market will no
doubt come to the conclusion that no number is big enough," he
said.
Indeed, IMF officials said the new funds would only buy time
for Europe to continue difficult economic reforms. Tensions over
whether European countries are sufficiently committed to making
deep and painful cuts to their budget deficits or whether
European Union policymakers have dug deeply enough into their
own pockets have plagued G20 talks over financial resources.
Lagarde defended Europe's actions to date, saying its
package of fiscal, financial and monetary measures taken in
recent months were "sufficient." However, the head of the IMF's
steering committee, the Singapore finance minister Tharman
Shanmugaratnam, was more cautious.
"Whether Europe has done enough to build up its firewall
depends really on its reforms," he said, speaking alongside
Lagarde. "If its reforms lose credibility, if its reforms lose
momentum, then quite frankly the firewall is not enough. So it
depends entirely on the commitment to reform."
Not all G20 members were committing new funds.
The United States has said it has already done enough by
providing dollar liquidity for European banks and Canada has
said Europe needs to do more to erect a financial firewall,
although it did not close the door completely.
"Circumstances could change," Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said.
EMERGING MARKETS
Emerging markets won assurances from their G20 partners that
their growing economic clout would be rewarded over time with
greater voting power in the IMF, known as quotas - an issue that
was central to winning their support.
"We conditioned the money to the completion of the IMF's
quota reform so that emerging countries have larger
representation - that was accepted," Brazilian Finance Minister
Guido Mantega said after the G20 meeting.
While the BRICS group of leading emerging nations - which
also includes Russia, India, China and South Africa - have
agreed to provide more money, the exact amount each country will
chip in was not announced. The issue now goes to the G20
leaders' summit in Los Cabos, Mexico, in June.
The BRICS countries are especially frustrated that the
United States is stalling over implementing a 2010 voting reform
deal, which would reduce Europe's dominance on the IMF board and
give China the No. 3 position. Danish Finance Minister Margrethe
Vestage said the European Union would go ahead and give up two
IMF board seats later this year as planned.
The G20 communique reaffirmed members would redistribute IMF
power by the October meeting, and stick to plans to revisit
voting shares next year. This action would recognize that the
world economy has changed substantially in view of strong growth
in dynamic emerging markets, the communique said, meaning that
emerging economies should have greater clout at the IMF.