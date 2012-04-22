* Finance chiefs urge action to cut debt, restore growth
* Europe should use breathing space from firewalls to act
* IMF urges reforms, warns against overly hard budget cuts
* IMF panel head: Restoring growth key to solving debt issue
By Gernot Heller and Glenn Somerville
WASHINGTON, April 22 Global finance chiefs
pressed Europe in weekend talks to quickly put in place the
economic reforms needed to finally extinguish its debt crisis
now that newly increased financial buffers have bought some
precious time.
A day after advanced and emerging countries agreed to double
the firepower of the International Monetary Fund to help contain
the crisis, the IMF's governing panel said on Saturday that the
17-nation euro area must cut government debt burdens further,
push bold economic reforms and stabilize financial systems.
Debt problems will resurface and growth will stumble unless
these steps are taken, the head of the IMF's governing panel,
Singapore's finance minister, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, warned.
An uneasy calm returned to world financial markets after the
Greek crisis subsided but the IMF is concerned that without
strong action fresh tensions will erupt, sapping global growth.
The IMF panel said all advanced economies needed plans to
rein in deficits, but it singled out the euro zone as crucial to
revitalizing strong growth.
The euro area, the world's second-largest economic bloc,
already has slipped into a mild recession, weakening its major
export partner China and other parts of emerging Asia, while
growth in the United States remains sluggish.
Unless stronger growth is restored and investor confidence
returns, the IMF and finance chiefs from around the globe said
the world will not break out of a vicious debt-driven cycle.
"What was really critical in all our minds was to get back
to normal growth over the medium term and preferably sooner
rather than later, in other words within two to three years,"
Tharman said at a news conference on Saturday.
"If we don't get back to normal growth, if we don't get GDP
back to its potential levels, then fiscal sustainability is not
possible either," he warned.
The Group of 20 developed and emerging nations on Friday
agreed to provide the IMF with a further $430 billion, more than
doubling its lending power to erect a higher firewall in case
the euro zone's debt crisis spreads. That complements a $1
trillion fire-fighting fund being assembled by Europe.
"If the time that liquidity can buy is used to address the
growth, solvency and institutional problems, fine," economists
at Morgan Stanley wrote. They worried, however, that
policy-making complacency might set in.
Political developments are clouding the picture. In France,
a presidential election could bring to power Socialist Francois
Hollande, who has vowed to renegotiate a German-inspired budget
discipline treaty. Support for the pact is also waning in the
Netherlands, where budget talks collapsed on Saturday.
FINGER POINTING
The United States piled the pressure on Europe to take
advantage of its newly won breathing space.
"The success of the next phase of the crisis response will
hinge on Europe's willingness and ability, together with the
European Central Bank, to apply its tools ... aggressively to
support countries as they implement reforms," U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner told the IMF's panel.
But in what participants said was an intense discussion,
Germany pointed the finger back at the United States, the
world's largest economy. U.S. fiscal troubles may reach the
boiling point at year's end when expiring tax cuts and plans for
deep budget cuts could throw the economy into recession.
Despite the need for action, a U.S. presidential election in
November has resulted in political stalemate.
"We understand the political constraints but there is no way
around it and there is urgency," said German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble.
ROOM TO ACT
But it was Europe that the IMF panel singled out for policy
advice. It stressed that budget consolidation must be balanced
to avoid overly harsh cuts that undermine growth and make
deficits even worse - a tricky act that Italy and Spain
currently are facing.
"There has been a big discussion about how to make it
possible to have fiscal strengthening and growth," said Italy's
deputy finance minister, Vittorio Grilli. While the timing
matters, fiscal tightening must come first, he said.
The panel, made up of finance ministers who advise the IMF
on policy, called upon major central banks to help by keeping
interest rates low and monetary stimulus in place, as long as
growth remains weak and inflation under control.
A call by the IMF for lower euro zone interest rates,
however, met resistance from some ECB policymakers in
Washington. Germany in particular is concerned that loose
monetary policy will stir inflation, and argued it is no panacea
for budgetary woes.
EMERGING MARKETS POWER
The IMF committee called on its members to ratify
"expeditiously" a 2010 plan to increase representation of
emerging economies on the IMF's executive board, reflecting
their growing clout in the world economy. Brazil said this was
an essential condition for it to provide the IMF funding.
But voting reforms are unlikely to get approved by the IMF's
October meetings because of the highly partisan climate in
Washington and the need for U.S. congressional approval.
"I did not hear any clear announcement from the U.S. that
they will be able to deliver," Schaeuble said.
Britain said its $15 billion contribution would only become
available once the 2010 IMF reforms were completed.