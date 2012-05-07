ZURICH May 7 The head of the International
Monetary Fund said it was clear that euro zone member states
understood the importance of generating growth, adding that she
believed the euro zone would remain in a solid state down the
road.
"It's clear that partners of the euro zone have in mind the
imperatives of growth," IMF chief Christine Lagarde said, at a
speech at a university in Zurich on Monday.
In response to a question about the future of the euro zone,
Lagarde said: "There will be bumps on the road. But it will be
there and it will be solid."
Greek voters enraged by economic hardship caused by the
terms of an international bailout turned on ruling parties at a
weekend election, putting Greece's future in the euro zone at
risk and threatening to revive Europe's debt crisis.
Equity markets fell and the euro weakened against the dollar
on Monday as the election results undermined investor confidence
in the bloc's ability to tackle its debt crisis.