BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit Company reports offering of common stock
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces offering of common stock
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 6 Global economic activity should accelerate in 2015 after being gloomy at the start of 2014, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Sunday, adding that the Fund saw no brutal slowdown in China.
Lagarde said the impact of central banks' accomodative policies on demand had its limits and countries should also act to help growth - in particular with investment on infrastructure, education and health - as long as their debt would still be sustainable.
The IMF's update of its global economic outlook, expected later this month, will be slightly different from the forecasts published in April, she said.
Lagarde estimated that growth in China this year would be between 7 and 7.5 percent. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, editing by William Hardy)
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces offering of common stock
(Adds economist comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar settles at C$1.3480, or 74.18 U.S. cents * Loonie's close its weakest since March 14 * Bond prices fall across maturity curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, April 19 The Canadian dollar extended losses against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, hitting its weakest level in more than a month as prices for oil, a major Canadian export, fell sharply. The slide in the value of the loonie came as oil