BRIEF-Fitch says Guatemala's structural weaknesses will constrain economy
* Fitch says Guatemala's structural weaknesses will constrain economy
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 For highlights of comments on Friday by financial officials attending the fall meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, please see.
* Fitch says Guatemala's structural weaknesses will constrain economy
* On March 31 co issued and sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.262% notes due March 28, 2019 - SEC filing
March 31 Debt sales by states, cities, schools and other issuers in the U.S. municipal market slumped 10.1 percent to $85.87 billion in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the same quarter last year, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data on Friday.