* India financial system fared well in global crisis
* Complex, growing sector needs more oversight and
competition
* Indian state's large role in financial sector builds up
risks
By Paul Eckert
WASHINGTON, Jan 15 India needs to improve its
financial system supervision and crisis preparedness while at
the same time liberalizing some sectors to reduce distortions
and risks created by heavy state involvement in banking, the
International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The IMF's Financial System Stability Assessment Update said
India had improved its supervision and regulations in the 20
years since it started liberalizing its economy and that its
financial system fared well in the global financial crisis.
"Despite these recent successes, India's financial sector
still confronts longstanding impediments to its ability to
support growth as well as new challenges to stability," said the
116-page study.
These challenges were mostly medium- to longer-term, while
stress tests of banks and other indicators showed that the
financial system vulnerabilities were manageable in the near
term, it said.
But the large role of the state - which owns big financial
institutions, directs credit to priority sectors, and controls
the range of permitted activities and the availability of
foreign capital - "contributes to a build-up of fiscal
contingent liabilities and creates a risk of capital
misallocation that may constrain economic growth," it said.
The financial sector's capacity to support sustainable
economic growth would be boosted by "gradually reducing
mandatory holdings of government securities by financial
institutions, and allowing greater access to private - domestic
and foreign - sources of capital," the Fund suggested.
India should also allow "more room for private initiative
and competition" in micro finance and other efforts to reach
poor borrowers who are under served by existing financial
institutions, the study said.
One problem the study noted in particular was an inherent
risk of the Reserve Bank of India, India's central bank, facing
"conflicting goals," because some RBI officers are directors on
the boards of public banks that are also supervised by the RBI.
"Using the banking system rather than government programs in
meeting the needs of priority sectors - agriculture, small and
micro credit, education, health - and underserved areas may
conflict with RBI's supervisory role," the Fund said.
RBI, in its supervisory role, would benefit from more
attention to crisis preparedness, and stronger resolution powers
and contingency planning for the insurance sector and the
payment system, it said.
Despite an oversight regime that largely met international
standards, "a common issue across the sectors is the lack of de
jure independence, which can be rendered more challenging by the
intricate relationship with state-owned supervised entities and
their business decisions," the IMF noted.
The study is based on data and conditions as of February
2012, the Fund said. Such periodic studies are mandatory
assessments of countries' financial systems to ensure they're in
compliance with international standards.
(Reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by Nick Zieminski)