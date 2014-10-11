WASHINGTON Oct 11 Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Saturday there would be some
volatility in emerging markets once the U.S. Federal Reserve
decided to raise interest rates, but that strong growth in
America was good for the world ecoonomy.
"If the Fed starts raising interest rates, as I presume they
will ... it will be good for the rest of the world. The rest of
the world will benefit from U.S. growth," Rajan said at an event
on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World
Bank fall meetings.
"It could create some volatility for the emerging markets
... my hope is that after the initial volatility there will be
differentiation, and the financial investors would try to see
where there is some macro-stability ... and I hope India comes
out in (that) group," he said.
Rajan said a Fed rate hike would create currency volatility
and, given differences in dollar and euro interest rates, would
raise a question for India - "do we go closer to the dollar, do
we go close to the euro?"
"There will be some adjustments that would need to be made
on that basis. It will have effects on the direction of trade
somewhat."
Rajan also said the Indian rupee was not overvalued at this
point in time and that the Indian economy was in the "beginning
phases of a recovery which I hope will strengthen over time."
"My guess is that this quarter will be a little weaker than
the previous quarter, but I think that over the course of this
year, we will be solidly in the 5 percent growth range and by
next year we will be solidly in the 6 percent growth range."
He said a trajectory - or 'glide path' - the central bank
had laid out for lower inflation had wide acceptance in
financial markets, even if it had not yet been enshrined in law.
"For now, I have what I need, which is a glidepath which has
... convinced the financial markets that we mean what we say,"
he said.
The RBI has set a target of bringing inflation down to 8
percent by January 2015 and 6 percent by January 2016 but Rajan
has admitted to upside risks to the latter target.
