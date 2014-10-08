Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
Reuters Market Eye - Indian domestic cyclical stocks gain. IMF increased India's GDP growth estimate for FY15 to 5.6 percent from 5.4 percent, while cutting its global growth forecast.
The revised forecast by IMF gives more confidence about the much talked-about cyclical recovery in the domestic economy - Investors.
State Bank of India gains 1.2 percent, Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) rises 1.8 percent
Auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) advances 1 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.