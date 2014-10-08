Auto rickshaws wait in front of the head office of State Bank of India (SBI) in New Delhi August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Indian domestic cyclical stocks gain. IMF increased India's GDP growth estimate for FY15 to 5.6 percent from 5.4 percent, while cutting its global growth forecast.

The revised forecast by IMF gives more confidence about the much talked-about cyclical recovery in the domestic economy - Investors.

State Bank of India gains 1.2 percent, Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) rises 1.8 percent

Auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) advances 1 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)