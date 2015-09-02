Sterling hits 3-week high vs euro before Bank of England "Super Thursday"
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
JAKARTA, Sept 2 The level of Bank Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves provides "pretty good coverage" to support the weakening rupiah currency, Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said on Wednesday.
Indonesia's forex reserves stood at $107.6 billion by the end of July. The rupiah is emerging as Asia's second-worst performing currency this year, having fallen 12 percent so far against the dollar. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
KIEV, May 10 Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva will leave her job on Thursday, leaving her deputy in charge, the central bank said, setting the stage for potentially protracted negotiations between president and parliament on her replacement.