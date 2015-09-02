JAKARTA, Sept 2 The level of Bank Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves provides "pretty good coverage" to support the weakening rupiah currency, Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said on Wednesday.

Indonesia's forex reserves stood at $107.6 billion by the end of July. The rupiah is emerging as Asia's second-worst performing currency this year, having fallen 12 percent so far against the dollar. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)