WASHINGTON, March 22 The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a $1.25 bln dollar disbursement to Ireland under an existing loan program to aid the European island nation.

The latest release of funds to Ireland brings total aid to about $26 billion, the international lender said.

The IMF acknowledged a strengthening economy in its announcement.

"Ireland's strong policy implementation has continued and positive signs are emerging. Real GDP growth was 0.9 percent in 2012, and employment rose slightly over the year," the IMF said in a statement.