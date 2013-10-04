* IMF says cuts 2013 growth forecast to 0.6 pct from 1.1
* Says projected decline in national debt is fragile
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Oct 4 The International Monetary Fund
cut its growth forecasts for Ireland on Friday and warned of
significant risks to the country's recovery as it prepares to
exit its EU-IMF bailout.
Ireland remains on course to become the first euro zone
country to complete an international bailout later this year,
but stubbornly low economic growth threatens to derail hopes of
putting its national debt onto a sustainable path next year.
The IMF cut its 2014 forecast for gross domestic product
growth to 1.8 percent from 2.2 percent, and to 0.6 percent from
1.1 percent in 2013 after the government reported weak growth
numbers last month.
It remains more optimistic than a poll of economists by
Reuters this week which forecast zero growth in 2013 and 1.7
percent in 2014.
"Risks to Ireland's economic outlook remain significant,"
the Fund said, citing weaker consumption and export growth and a
lack of lending from the country's banks.
A further slowdown would risk pushing Ireland's national
debt to 127 percent of GDP in 2015 from the 123 percent peak
forecast by the government for this year. Hikes in interest
rates or a shock to the economy could push that up to 136
percent of output in an adverse scenario, the IMF said.
"Slower growth remains the overarching risk to debt
sustainability," the Washington-based body said, describing the
projected decline in public debt as "fragile".
Maintaining the pace of budget cuts remains key and the
government should stick to a previously agreed package of 5.1
billion euros of spending cuts and tax hikes over the next two
budgets, the Fund added.
Dublin has said its 2014 budget later this month will
include cuts and tax hikes of less than the 3.1 billion euros
previously agreed with its lenders, but that it would still beat
an agreed deficit target of 5.1 percent of GDP for next year.
The IMF repeated its call for Ireland's European Union
partners to help find a cheaper way to fund loss-making
mortgages that track low European Central Bank interest rates
and have hampered a return to profitability for Irish banks.
It said one approach under development would allow banks to
"borrow" the high-quality balance sheet of a European
institution to issue market liabilities at rates that would make
their low-yielding assets profitable.