By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM, Sept 16
JERUSALEM, Sept 16 Israel's public debt burden
will rise if it continues to defer plans to lower its budget
deficit targets, the International Monetary Fund warned on
Wednesday, while praising the Bank of Israel for its handling of
monetary policy.
In a final report on Israel's economy, the Fund also said
public finances leave "few buffers" to deal with shocks, such as
a housing price correction, renewed military conflicts or a
sharp recession.
"The fiscal deficit needs to be reduced to bring debt firmly
on a downward path and build fiscal space," the report said.
"A stronger medium-term framework, with an explicit revenue
and expenditure plan consistent with the deficit target, is
critical."
Israel's debt-to-GDP ratio has stabilised after a period of
decline, holding at around 67 percent. It is expected to rise to
69 percent by 2020 and could climb above 75 percent "under a
growth-shock or sharp housing correction scenario," the IMF
said.
The deficit is projected at 2.8 percent of GDP in 2015 while
a target of 2.9 percent has been set for next year.
Those levels exceed the targets set out in a previous budget
law, of 2.5 percent this year, 2 percent in 2016 and 1.5 percent
in 2019, which the IMF said should be revived.
"Achieving these targets would go a long way towards
addressing the fiscal problem, with the debt ratio converging to
50 percent of GDP over the longer term. This will, however,
require substantial efforts," it said, recommending budget cuts
and an expenditure ceiling.
"This challenge should be addressed upfront, and not put off
to the future," the Fund said, urging the 2016 deficit target be
lowered by at least a half a percentage point.
Parliament is expected to finally approve a 13-month budget,
to run from December through 2016, in mid-November.
On interest rates, the IMF said "no monetary easing is
needed at this point, as low inflation is largely imported and
likely to be temporary".
The central bank has left its benchmark interest rate at 0.1
percent for six months, despite weak economic growth and a
deflation trend for the past year. The annual inflation rate was
-0.4 percent in August.
The IMF said Israel should boost the supply of housing to
contain price increases and that concerted efforts among
relevant ministries and local governments are needed. Housing
prices have nearly doubled since 2007.
It noted that Israel's financial system appears sound but
said risks emanating from exposure to real estate and
construction should be carefully monitored.
The IMF forecasts economic growth of 3 percent in 2015 and
3-3.25 percent in the coming years, in line with potential
growth.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Catherine Evans)