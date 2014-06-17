ROME, June 17 Italy's economic recovery remains
fragile and Matteo Renzi's government needs to take rapid steps
to increase the country's growth potential and cut debt, the
International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
In its written conclusions after a visit to Italy the IMF
called on the government to tighten the budget to achieve a
modest fiscal surplus next year in structural terms said Italy's
banks should accelerate steps to get rid of bad loans.
"The recovery remains fragile and unemployment unacceptably
high, highlighting the need for bold and quick policy actions,"
the IMF document said.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, writing by Gavin Jones)