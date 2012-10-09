TOKYO Oct 9 Italy's efforts to reduce fiscal
deficits and pension reforms make it best placed among
developed nations in facing challenges posed by rising pension
and healthcare costs, a senior International Monetary Fund
official said on Tuesday.
"We fully support the action of the government in its action
to reduce deficits ... and to stop the increase in public debt,"
Carlo Cottarelli, director of the IMF's fiscal affairs
department told a news briefing, praising in particular Rome's
pension system reforms.
"As a result of these reforms, Italy is in the best
situation across all advanced economies in terms of facing the
pressure from increasing spending on healthcare and pensions in
the next 20 years."