MILAN Dec 9 Italy needs to cut labour taxes,
reform its justice system and clean up its banks' balance sheets
in order to achieve growth and reduce unemployment, the head of
the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
Opening the academic year at Milan's Bocconi University, IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivered a stark reminder
of the challenges faced by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to revive
the euro zone's most sluggish economy.
Despite Renzi's recent cuts in income tax and business tax,
Lagarde said levies on workers and companies remained far above
the European average, acting as a brake on investment.
"Reducing the labour tax wedge in Italy to the average
European level could lower youth unemployment by some four to
eight percentage points," she said.
Italian youth unemployment has doubled in the last six years
of recession and stagnation and now stands at more than 43
percent. In the same period the euro zone's third largest
economy has shrunk by 9 percent.
Underlining Italy's problems, Standard & Poor's cut Italy's
sovereign credit rating on Friday to just one notch above junk,
saying weak growth and poor competitiveness undermined the
sustainability of its huge public debt.
Renzi is working on a labour market reform and Lagarde
stressed it was important it should reduce "duality" between
highly protected older employees and young people hired on
temporary contracts and given little training.
Among her audience was former Italian premier, Mario Monti,
who drew up a labour reform of his own in 2012 to reduce this
duality, but which is now considered to have been inadequate.
Lagarde said the inefficient judicial system, another area
that has been repeatedly reformed in recent years, remained "a
major factor behind Italy's weak business environment".
It takes more than a thousand days to enforce a contract in
Italy, more than twice the average of countries in the
Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development. "Greater
judicial efficiency would lower the cost of credit, encourage
investment, and importantly, facilitate employment," she said.
Pointing to a third weakness of Italy's economic system,
Lagarde urged banks to shed bad debt faster and revive lending.
She called for "insolvency regimes" to help businesses,
households and banks clean up their balance sheets.
Yet Italy's efforts would count for little without growth
friendly policy at the European level, she said. In particular,
she said the pledge by the European Central Bank to purchase
euro zone sovereign assets if needed was "welcomed" by the Fund.
