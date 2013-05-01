WASHINGTON May 1 The International Monetary
Fund's executive board on Wednesday approved a $932.2 million
four-year lending agreement with Jamaica that is meant to help
the debt-ridden Caribbean country start to reduce its heavy debt
burden.
The money will complement about $510 million in planned
funds from both the World Bank and the Inter-American
Development Bank, which together will bring Jamaica's loan
package to nearly $2 billion.
Jamaica's ratio of government debt to GDP hovered at around
140 percent last year, according to the IMF's latest assessment
of the economy. The country has also grappled with a drop in
international reserves and a sharp slide in the Jamaican dollar.