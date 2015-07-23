By Leika Kihara
| TOKYO, July 23
TOKYO, July 23 Japan must avoid overly relying
on a weak yen to reflate the economy by deploying a new round of
structural reforms such as steps to boost labour market
participation, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
The global lender also warned that while inflation is seen
accelerating to about 1.5 percent over the medium term, hitting
the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target remained "challenging."
The BOJ must stand ready to expand stimulus to meet its
target, though further easing without bolder structural reforms
and a credible fiscal strategy could lead to over-reliance on
yen depreciation to reflate the economy, it said.
"Abenomics needs to be reloaded so that policy shortcomings
do not become a drag on growth and inflation," the IMF said in a
statement after Article 4 consultations with Japan.
The IMF said further declines in the yen relative to
its 2014 average was beneficial for Japan's economy.
"(But it) made it important for the authorities to continue
with bold structural reforms and credible fiscal consolidation
to avoid over-reliance" on yen depreciation in pursuing domestic
policy objectives, it said.
Premier Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies, dubbed "Abenomics,"
consist of the three arrows of bold monetary stimulus, flexible
fiscal policy and a strategy to boost Japan's growth potential.
Analysts hail the first two arrows for reflating short-term
growth, partly by boosting revenues at big exporters via a weak
yen. But many criticise the third arrow as lacking teeth as Abe
struggles to deregulate the job market and open up heavily
protected sectors such as agriculture.
The IMF urged Japan to launch a new round of reforms to lift
labour supply and open up its agricultural and service sectors.
While welcoming the government's new medium-term fiscal
consolidation plan, it called on policymakers to use "realistic
economic assumptions" in laying out a plan to cut the country's
huge debt pile.
The blueprint of Japan's fiscal strategy for the coming
years, released last month, refrained from setting a mandatory
cap on annual budget spending, reflecting Abe's focus on
boosting growth rather than on curbing expenditure in restoring
Japan's fiscal health.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)