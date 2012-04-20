WASHINGTON, April 20 Japan kept up its warning to markets of pushing up the yen too much, with the country's top currency diplomat saying that G20 members shared its view that excessive and disorderly currency moves are undesirable for global growth.

A lack of direct language in the communique from finance officials from the Group of 20 nations warning against currency volatility did not signal any change, Takehiko Nakao, Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters after attending the G20 gathering on Friday.

"Excessive volatility and disorderly currency moves would hurt economic and financial stability, so we must be vigilant. That's a view shared by the global community," he said.

"If yen rises accelerate, that would hurt Japan's economy and therefore, there's no change to our stance of carefully watching markets and standing ready to act appropriately."

The Bank of Japan's surprise monetary easing in February and less tension over the euro-zone debt crisis pushed the yen off its record high of 75.31 to the dollar hit late last year.

But the yen, now around 81 to the dollar, has stubbornly clung to gains. Some analysts have warned that renewed market jitters over Spain's debt woes could trigger another yen spike, which would hurt Japan's export-reliant economy.

The G20 said in its communique on Friday that while the global economy continues to recover modestly, volatility remains high partly due to financial market pressures in Europe.

Nakao, who attended the G20 meeting with Finance Minister Jun Azumi, said the communique's warning against "high volatility" included currency moves. That signals Tokyo's hope of keeping alive market expectations that it could step into the currency market to weaken the yen if the currency's rises become too sharp.

Japan has refrained from intervening in the currency market after stepping in unilaterally in August and October of last year to keep sharp yen rises from hurting a fragile economy.