TOKYO Oct 29 An increase in Japanese foreign
direct investment and bank lending to Asia has helped counteract
capital outflows triggered by expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will soon taper its asset-buying programme, the
International Monetary Fund's top official for Asia said on
Tuesday.
The first phase of "Abenomics" has gone well but the
challenge will be to make a successful transition to a
self-sustained, private-demand led economic growth, IMF
Asia-Pacific Department Director Anoop Singh said in a seminar
in Tokyo on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies,
dubbed "Abenomics."
"Over the medium term, Japan will need to achieve higher
growth, which is essential to ensure fiscal sustainability and
lower public debt," Singh said.
On the Bank of Japan's monetary easing efforts to achieve 2
percent inflation in roughly two years, Singh said the central
bank needs to continue to sail in "uncharted waters" but at the
same time start to "plan early to address exit risks."
A nominal wage increase is essential to exit deflation, he
added, warning that structural reforms to raise supply, while
necessary to complement monetary and fiscal policies to increase
medium-term growth, could increase short term deflationary
pressures.