TOKYO, June 12 It is crucial for the Japanese
government to pass laws to raise the country's sales tax and
reform its welfare system to demonstrate a commitment to fiscal
reform, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The yen is moderately overvalued, and the chance of further
yen appreciation due to Europe's sovereign debt crisis poses a
risk to the outlook, the IMF said in a statement following its
annual review of Japan's economy and economic policies.
The government will need to take additional measures to
reduce public debt and the Bank of Japan could easy policy
further by increasing asset purchases to help end deflation, it
said.