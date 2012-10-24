WASHINGTON Oct 24 The International Monetary
Fund on Wednesday approved a $110 million loan disbursement to
Kenya under an IMF program and cautioned the authorities to
resist a spending splurge before national elections on March 4.
"Going forward, it will be important to maintain policy
discipline to build on the accomplishments so far," the IMF said
in a statement, announcing the disbursement under a $750 million
IMF extended credit facility agreed last year.
The Fund also cautioned Kenya, east Africa's biggest
economy, to watch out for inflationary pressures that may emerge
if global food prices should rise further. While global prices
of some grains are higher, they are still lower than 2008 record
levels.
Government statistics in September showed that Kenya's
year-on-year inflation fell for the tenth straight month to 5.32
percent in September from 6.09 percent in the previous month.
"Given low inflation expectations, the Central Bank cut its
policy rate recently, and there may be scope for further
monetary easing if economic conditions warrant," the IMF added.
The Fund said economist activity was rebounding after
slowing in 2011/12. The economy has been buoyed by foreign
investment in oil and natural gas exploration and more stable
economic conditions.
" Kenya has made progress in reducing its economic
vulnerabilities," the IMF said, "Downside risks remain, however,
because of global uncertainties and spending pressures
associated with the upcoming elections".