WASHINGTON, April 17 The IMF on Tuesday approved
the disbursement of $110.9 million to Kenya under the country's
three-year loan program and warned the authorities to keep an
eye on risks posed by the euro zone debt crisis and possibility
of higher oil prices.
In approving the disbursement, the International Monetary
Fund warned that an uncertain global environment could dampen
growth, forecast by the IMF to rise this year, and widen the
external current account deficit.
"Thus, policies should continue to aim at ensuring that
domestic demand grows in line with supply to reduce the external
imbalance and keep inflationary pressures in check," the IMF
said in a statement.
It said Kenya's economic reform program had started to yield
results: inflation was lower, international reserves are up and
the Kenyan shilling stronger. The government had also made
progress on improving public financial management and tax
reforms, the Fund added.