* U.S. has still not approved 2010 IMF voting reforms
* IMF's Lagarde says U.S. budget fights could hurt economy
* Says Fed followed Fund's advice
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday urged U.S. policymakers to support major
reforms at the global lender and bury political differences over
the budget to ease one source of risk to the economy and
markets.
The IMF agreed to reform its governance structure in 2010 to
give greater influence to emerging economies and make China the
third-largest member. But the reform of voting rights, known as
quotas, cannot proceed without approval from the U.S. Congress.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the reforms
will give the global financial institution more money to prevent
and resolve crises.
"These 'quota' reforms need the support of all our member
countries, including the United States," Lagarde told the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce.
It was the first time an IMF managing director had spoken to
the chamber in two decades, perhaps a sign the IMF wants to
better make its case to U.S. business leaders.
The United States is the Fund's largest member and holds the
only controlling share of IMF votes, meaning no major changes
can happen without its approval. Under the reforms, U.S. voting
power would decrease slightly but it would still maintain veto
power over decisions.
Formal agreement on the quota reform could be included in
budget bills expected in the next month, but is likely to be
overshadowed by heated debate over U.S. public finances.
Lagarde called on the United States to quickly resolve the
political uncertainty over the budget and the debt ceiling. U.S.
lawmakers continue to wrangle over raising the legal limit on
the nation's borrowing.
Congressional Republicans have called for further spending
cuts and a delay in the president's healthcare program before
they agree to raise the limit.
"It is essential to resolve this, and the earlier the
better, for confidence, for markets and for the real economy,"
Lagarde said.
She said global growth remains "subdued," several weeks
before the IMF releases its official forecasts for the global
economy ahead of its annual meetings in October.
The Federal Reserve cited uncertainty about the fiscal
debate as one reason not to scale back its support for the U.S.
economy on Wednesday, a decision which surprised many investors.
After her speech, Lagarde said the Fed's decision to
maintain the current pace of asset purchases was in line with
IMF recommendations to reduce support for the economy gradually,
based on the data, and to communicate it clearly.
Lagarde said the Fund's July forecasts for the U.S. economy
predict the Fed should begin reducing its bond-buying program at
the end of 2013.
"The future would tell when the chairman (of the Federal
Reserve) and his board deems that it's appropriate, but for the
moment, it's clearly the approach that we've always
recommended," Lagarde said of the decision not to taper yet.