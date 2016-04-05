FRANKFURT, April 5 International Monetary Fund
Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Tuesday turned up the
volume on her calls for stronger action by the world's economies
to boost growth, warning that downside risks were increasing
without decisive action.
In a speech at Frankfurt's Goethe University, Lagarde
prescribed specific moves, including for the United States to
raise its minimum wage, for Europe to improve job training and
for emerging economies to cut fuel subsidies and boost social
spending.
She said recovery from the 2007-2009 global financial crisis
"remains too slow, too fragile and risks to its durability are
increasing."
"Let me be clear: we are on alert, not alarm. There has been
a loss of growth momentum," Lagarde said in her prepared
remarks.
"However, if policymakers can confront the challenges and
act together, the positive effects on global confidence - and
the global economy - will be substantial."
Her remarks come less than two weeks before senior
ministers, central bankers and other policymakers from the
Fund's 188 member countries gather in Washington for the IMF and
World Bank Spring Meetings to assess the health of the world
economy.
While the U.S. recovery has been gaining momentum and some
emerging markets such as Mexico have performed well, the IMF has
warned that growth in Europe and Japan has been a major
disappointment, while China's slowing growth has hurt oil and
commodity exporting countries, including Brazil and Russia.
To counteract those headwinds, Lagarde called for
accelerating structural economic reforms, increased fiscal
support and continued accomodative monetary policy.
For the first time, she prescribed some specific policy
actions in these areas.
A higher minimum wage, expanded tax credits for the working
poor and improved family leave benefits - changes championed by
President Barack Obama and Democratic Party presidential
candidates - could help increase the U.S. labor force, she said.
Republican lawmakers who control the U.S. Congress, however,
have blocked these proposals from advancing.
Lagarde said Euro area countries should implement better
training and employment-matching policies to help reduce
unemployment for young people.
She also called for better tax incentives to encourage
research and development investments and more public spending in
this area, citing IMF research showing that a 40 percent
increase in R&D spending in advanced economies could yield a 5
percent increase in GDP over 20 years.
With current spending low, this would entail a small fiscal
cost of about 0.4 percent of GDP per year, she added.
Countries with high and growing debts and elevated borrowing
costs should pursue further fiscal consolidation, Lagarde said.
But her remarks did not mention negotiations between the IMF,
European lenders and Greece for a new bailout program for the
heavily indebted country.
Over the weekend, after Internet whistle-blowing site
Wikileaks published an apparent transcript of a controversial
IMF conference call, Lagarde denied that IMF staff might
threaten to pull out of the Greek bailout as a negotiating
tactic to force more European debt relief for Greece.
