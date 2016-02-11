Paytm launches niche payments bank
MUMBAI Indian digital payments firm Paytm launched a niche payments bank on Tuesday, aiming to acquire 500 million customers in the next three years, the company said in a statement.
WASHINGTON International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has been nominated to second term as the agency's managing director, the IMF said in a statement on Thursday.
Lagarde, the first woman to lead the IMF, took the helm as its 11th director in 2011, according to the agency, which said it aims to complete the process as soon as possible.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Susan Heavey)
Gold was steady on Tuesday with investors staying on the sidelines following an explosion in the English city of Manchester that left at least 19 people dead and over 50 injured.