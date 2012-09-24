WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The International Monetary
Fund is set to cut its forecast for global growth next month
when it updates its projections for the world economy, the head
of the IMF said on Monday.
"We continue to project a gradual recovery, but global
growth will likely be a bit weaker than we had anticipated even
in July, and our forecast has trended downward over the last 12
months," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a
speech previewing the IMF/World Bank meetings in Tokyo on Oct.
12-14.
The biggest factor weighing on the world economy was
uncertainty among investors over whether policymakers in
advanced economies will deliver on promises, Lagarde added.
In July, the IMF cut its global growth projection for 2013
to 3.9 percent but left its 2012 forecast unchanged at 3.5
percent.
Lagarde said uncertainty over the debt crisis in the euro
zone was the greatest risk to the world economy, but the
possibility of a so-called "fiscal cliff" of expiring tax cuts
and automatic government spending reductions next year in the
United States was a also a "serious" risk.
She said there was now also evidence of a slowdown in
emerging economies, and "great concern" in poor countries about
rising food prices and volatile commodity prices, as well as
growing frustrations with transitions across the Middle East.
Lagarde said financial markets were buoyed by recent
decisions among European leaders to address the euro zone crisis
and now want to see the measures implemented in a coordinated
manner.
She again called on Europe to take steps toward a banking
union. "We continue to believe it should be initiated as soon as
possible - to break the vicious cycle between banks and
sovereigns," she said.
In the United States, Lagarde urged political clarity and
actions to avoid the scheduled abrupt tightening of fiscal
policy at the start of next year, as well as a "concrete plan"
to gradually lower debt.