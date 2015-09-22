WASHINGTON, Sept 22 International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday the downside risks to global growth have increased, including from slower Chinese growth.

"The downside risks are greater than they were," Lagarde said at a Brookings Institution event on global economic growth. She said risks included low commodity prices, monetary policy realignment and China.

Monetary policy realignment is also a risk to growth and has implications for currencies, she said.