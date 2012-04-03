WASHINGTON, April 3 The global economic recovery is still "very fragile" despite signs of financial stabilization in the euro zone and stronger growth in the United States, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

"It's fair to say that things are looking a bit better than they did even a few months ago," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told a conference of U.S. editors.

"The recovery is still very fragile. The financial system in Europe is still under heavy strain," Lagarde said. "We should not delude ourselves into a false sense of security."

She warned that higher oil prices could do a lot of damage.

"What is crucial at this point is that policymakers use the breathing space to finish the job, and not lapse into complacency or insularity," Lagarde said.

Countries should use monetary policy to boost growth given no real signs of inflation in advanced economies, she said.

Lagarde urged the United States to tackle its high public debt levels, currently more than 100 percent of gross domestic product.

"The country needs a stronger push to fix its public finances in the years ahead, including by curbing the growth of entitlement spending and raising more revenue," Lagarde said.

The U.S. recovery was being held back by the "burden of household debt," she said, suggesting that mortgage writedowns or easing refinancing could help address the housing problem.

"Aggressively implementing these measures can help avoid costly foreclosures, improve household finances, and boost consumption," Lagarde added.

FINANCIAL FIREPOWER

Lagarde welcomed a decision by European leaders last week to increase the euro zone's emergency funds to 700 billion euros ($931 billion) to prevent the spread of Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on March 30 to combine two rescue funds to make 500 billion euros of new funds available in case of emergency until mid-2013.

Lagarde said the IMF was in talks with non-European countries to contribute new resources to the IMF, a move being discussed by Group of 20 nations to ward off spillovers from the European crisis.

Countries, including emerging markets, have said they are willing to contribute to new IMF resources, but insisted that Europe moves first to increase its emergency funds.

Facing budget-cutting pressure from U.S. lawmakers in a presidential election year, the Obama administration has said it will not contribute to new IMF resources.

G20 finance ministers are set to discuss new IMF resources at meetings in Washington later this month.

"We are engaged in multiple conversations around the globe at the moment. I have some very strong feedback ... indicating their willingness to participate in this fundraising effort," Lagarde said, adding, "But it is promising."