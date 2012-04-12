WASHINGTON, April 12 A larger global financial firewall is needed to guard against the risk of Europe's sovereign debt crisis flaring up anew and the International Monetary Fund will need more money to help economies, the head of the IMF said on Thursday.

"A stronger global firewall will help complete the 'circle of protection' for every country," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said ahead of meetings of world finance chiefs in Washington next week. "The IMF can help. But to be as effective as possible, we need to increase our resources."

Lagarde said she hopes to see progress during next week's IMF-World Bank meetings on the key issue of more resources for the IMF, a topic that is already occupying policymakers in capitals of the 187 IMF member nations.

She said "the risk that looms largest is that sovereign and financial stresses return with renewed force in Europe."