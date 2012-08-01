* IMF chief says Spanish economy clouded by euro zone woes
* Lagarde says IMF won't leave negotiation table on Greece
* Broad decline in confidence fueled by weak data
* Lagarde defends IMF role in Europe
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 The head of the International
Monetary Fund on Wednesday vowed the global lender will stand
by troubled Greece and said uncertainty over the future of the
euro zone was clouding the outlook for the embattled Spanish
economy.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said a broad decline
in confidence was being fueled by weak economic data coming out
of many countries and investors reacting to that.
Uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis and the potential
for a so-called "fiscal cliff" in the United States, which she
said raised "serious questions" about the U.S. economy, were
predominantly weighing on confidence, Lagarde said.
Speaking ahead of a critical meeting of the European Central
Bank on Thursday, Lagarde signaled that the IMF believes the
central bank should cut rates given low inflation levels.
If European leaders followed through on commitments made at
a June summit to tackle the debt crisis "there are reasons to
hope the situation will improve," she added.
But the United States kept up pressure on Wednesday for
Europe to act, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner
calling on euro zone leaders to take steps to bring down
interest rates in countries that are reforming.
President Barack Obama, in a telephone call with French
President Francois Hollande, pushed for decisive efforts.
Concerns over Greece and Spain were also weighing on market
confidence, Lagarde said.
The IMF is currently in Athens as part of a "troika" of
international lenders, including the European Commission and
European Central Bank, looking at ways to keep Greece afloat.
But with the IMF-EU program in Greece way off track and
European officials already saying that the country will need
further debt restructuring, questions are arising over whether
IMF member countries will seek to change course on Greece.
"The IMF never leaves the negotiation table," Lagarde
insisted during the roundtable interview with reporters at the
IMF headquarters. "We are in Greece at the moment ... and we are
engaged in dialogue with the Greek authorities."
Lagarde acknowledged, however, that Greece could do more by
collecting more taxes from wealthy Greeks to boost government
revenues and economic reforms to strengthen the economy.
"I certainly hope with a better consolidated coalition and
real ownership (of the program) by the authorities, that Greece
can actually go further and improve the situation," she said of
the new conservative led coalition government of Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras.
The IMF has recently come under attack from private
economists and analysts over its handling of the euro zone
crisis, which some say is toeing the official European-German
line. Its critics also question whether the IMF can remain truly
independent and give candid advice while working as part of the
"troika" of lenders in countries like Greece, Ireland and
Portugal.
"I find it surprising when I see the hostile response,"
Lagarde said, vowing "to do everything I can" to protect the
IMF's credibility as it deals with Europe.
Lagarde said last year she called for the recapitalization
of European banks, which was controversial at the time in
Europe, made early calls for a fiscal and banking union in the
euro zone despite pushback by some Europeans, and pressed for a
stronger financial firewall in Europe.
She said the Fund would be honest but also demanding of
governments by providing sound economic assessments.
Lagarde again praised Spanish efforts to cut its budget
deficit and overhaul its economy to boost growth. Those efforts
were however being undermined by investor uncertainty over the
future of the euro zone, she said.
Spain's struggling economy, which continues in recession,
has been taking a beating from investors despite ambitious
fiscal and structural reforms and a 100-billion-euro bailout for
its banks hit by the bursting of a property bubble.
Lagarde said an IMF supervised program in Spain would not
demand much more than the government is already doing.
"What Spain has already done and is committing to do is not
much more than we would be asking from Spain if it was in a
program with the IMF," Lagarde said, calling Spain's fiscal
consolidation a "huge effort".
She said, however, that more could be done to address
weaknesses in the Spanish banking sector.
While there are lingering concerns among investors over
continued weak growth in Spain, Lagarde said improving exports
showed that the economy was starting to mend.
"There are factors at work to improve the Spanish economy
but there are also external elements that cloud the horizon of
Spain and that is the uncertainty in the euro zone in general,"
she added.
But Lagarde emphasized that the euro area was not the only
risk facing the world economy.
Removing uncertainty in the United States over the path of
fiscal policy would also help calm investor nerves, she said.
The U.S. economy is facing $4 trillion worth of expiring tax
cuts and automatic government spending reductions, and most
analysts do not expect Congress to act until after the
congressional and presidential elections in November.
Lagarde welcomed steps by Congress on Tuesday to avoid a
government shutdown by agreeing to extend funding for federal
government agencies and discretionary program through March
2013.
"But there are serious questions regarding the U.S. economic
future particularly as a result of the potential fiscal cliff
should Congress not agree on at least a temporary plan in the
coming months," she added.