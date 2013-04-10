By Daniel Bases and Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, April 10 Global growth is likely to
remain tepid this year and central banks should keep their easy
monetary policies in place, the head of the International
Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.
"Thanks to the actions of policymakers, the economic world
no longer looks quite as dangerous as it did six months ago,"
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told the Economic Club
of New York.
But while there were signs that financial conditions are
improving, Lagarde said those changes are not yet translating
into improvements in the real economy.
"In present circumstances, it makes sense for monetary
policy to do the heavy lifting in this recovery by remaining
accommodative," Lagarde said ahead of meetings of global finance
chiefs in Washington next week.
"We know that inflation expectations are well anchored
today, giving central banks greater leeway to support growth,"
she added.
She said a three-speed recovery is underway, led by
fast-growing emerging economies, followed by countries such the
United States that are on the mend, and with the euro zone and
Japan trailing.
In January, the IMF trimmed its 2013 forecast for global
growth to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent, and projected a 4.1
percent expansion in 2014. It said the world economy grew 3.2
percent in 2012.
Lagarde said the exceptionally loose monetary policies of
central banks in advanced economies is a concern for emerging
economies, which fear a sudden reversal of the large capital
flows that have flooded their economies in recent years as
investors have sought higher yields.
"Right now, these risks appear under control," Lagarde said,
but she urged emerging economies to boost their defenses to
deal with the possible repercussions should central banks start
to exit from quantitative easing.
The IMF chief welcomed the unprecedented burst of monetary
stimulus announced by the Bank of Japan last week to revive the
country's economy. She urged Japan to deliver a credible fiscal
plan to lower its public debt, "which looks increasingly
unsustainable".
"Japan needs a clear and credible plan to lower public debt
over the medium term," Lagarde said. "It needs comprehensive
structural reforms to shift the economy into higher gear."
Lagarde said the 'fiscal cliff' in the United States had
been avoided, but that it is vital now for the Obama
administration to put in place credible, medium-term plans to
cut debt.
In Europe, Lagarde said monetary policy is "spinning its
wheels" with low interest rates unable to translate into
affordable credit for those who need it because of unfinished
repairs to the banking sector.
"The priority must be to continue to clean up the banking
system by recapitalizing, restructuring, or, where necessary,
shutting down banks," Lagarde added.
The banking bailout in Cyprus, she reiterated, is not a
template for future reforms. However, she said people, "whether
investors or depositors need to know what the banking order is".
Cyprus received a 10 billion euro bailout from the euro zone
and the IMF. However, the structure of the deal has injected a
higher level of uncertainty into markets because it requires
large depositors, many of them Russian, to share in the losses
of the banking system.
"Cyprus was not a template, it doesn't set standards because
it was not a standard itself. It was vastly different from many
banks in the region," Lagarde said in response to a question.
In addition to banking reform, most European governments
need to maintain tight fiscal policies to reduce debt levels,
she said, but added that spending cuts need not be too severe
too soon.
"We believe it is a question of pace," Lagarde said.
"(Reforms) don't have to be brutal or abrupt or massively
front-loaded. Those under financial pressure have to demonstrate
the ability to do so but be mindful of the fabric of society."
The IMF's spring meeting will be held in Washington April
19-21.