By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Feb 11 Christine Lagarde was
virtually assured a second term leading the International
Monetary Fund on Thursday when nominations for the job closed
with no challengers.
The IMF said Lagarde, the first woman to lead the IMF, was
the only person nominated for the position. It added that the
board will now hold meetings with Lagarde and aims "to complete
the selection process, as soon as possible."
The U.S. Treasury Department supported her re-appointment,
adding to earlier endorsements and other signals of support from
China, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Mexico.
"Christine Lagarde has done an exceptional job leading the
IMF for the last five years, guiding the Fund at a critical time
for the global economy," U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said
in a statement.
"I've seen time and again her ability to bring people
together on major global issues and drive toward solutions," Lew
added.
Lagarde's lock on the job marks a stark contrast to 2011,
when former IMF Managing Director Dominique Strauss-Kahn's
resignation amid a sexual assault scandal prompted several big
emerging market countries to back their own candidate for the
job, which has been traditionally held by a European.
In that contest, Lagarde, a former French finance minister,
won out over Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens.
During her tenure, Lagarde has overseen the IMF's handling
of Europe's sovereign debt crisis and steps by the IMF to give a
greater voice to China, Brazil and other big developing
countries. In a major nod to Beijing's growing clout, the Fund
included the yuan in its benchmark basket of currencies last
year.
In December, the Fund also won approval by the U.S. Congress
of a landmark reform program that shifted more voting power to
emerging markets and expanded the IMF's lending
resources.
But Lagarde faces one potential complication -- a French
court in December ordered her to face trial for negligence over
her role in a payout of some 400 million euros ($434 million) to
businessman Bernard Tapie when she served as France's finance
minister.
Lagarde has vowed to appeal the trial order and has said she
acted in the best interests of the French state and in full
compliance with the law. The IMF board has reaffirmed its
confidence in Lagarde's ability to effectively carry out her
duties.
